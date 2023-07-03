The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.

In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), McKinney has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .314 AVG .172 .333 OBP .200 .771 SLG .207 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings