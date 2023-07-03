Borna Coric, the No. 14-ranked player, and Guido Pella, the No. 334-ranked player, will come together on July 3 for a match in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can watch Coric look to knock out Pella on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Borna Coric vs. Guido Pella Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Coric vs. Pella Matchup Info

Coric was defeated 3-6, 1-6 versus Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 of Terra Wortmann Open (his most recent match).

In his last match in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships, Pella went down 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 versus Adrian Mannarino.

Coric and Pella have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 128 of the Australian Open, and Coric was the victor, winning 6-3, 7-6, 7-5.

Coric has taken the W in three sets against Pella, good for a 100.0% win rate, while Pella has won zero sets.

Coric and Pella have gone head to head in 34 games, and it's been Coric who has come out on top, claiming 20 of them. Pella has won 14 games.

Coric vs. Pella Odds and Probabilities

Borna Coric Guido Pella -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.