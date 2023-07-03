Borna Coric (No. 14 ranking) will take on Guido Pella (No. 334) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In the Round of 128, Coric is the favorite against Pella, with -300 odds compared to the underdog's +220.

Borna Coric vs. Guido Pella Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Borna Coric vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 75.0% chance to win.

Borna Coric Guido Pella -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Borna Coric vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights

Coric most recently played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Terra Wortmann Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik .

In his last match on June 27, 2023, Pella lost 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships.

Coric has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.9 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Coric has played an average of 18.0 games.

Pella has played 15 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 27.1 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 47.7% of those games.

Pella is averaging 30.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set through two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In the one match between Coric and Pella dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 128, Coric came out on top 6-3, 7-6, 7-5.

Coric and Pella have faced off in three total sets, with Coric winning three of them and Pella zero.

Coric and Pella have faced off in 34 total games, with Coric winning 20 and Pella capturing 14.

In their one match against each other, Coric and Pella are averaging 34.0 games and 3.0 sets.

