In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Corentin Moutet, the No. 80-ranked player, will clash with Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 49).

Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Moutet vs. Gasquet Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of Mallorca Championships on June 29, 2023 (his last match), Moutet was dropped by Adrian Mannarino 5-7, 2-6.

In his most recent match on June 26, 2023, Gasquet was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Jordan Thompson in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships.

Moutet hasn't gone toe to toe with Gasquet in the past five years.

Moutet vs. Gasquet Odds and Probabilities

Corentin Moutet Richard Gasquet +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

