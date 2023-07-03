Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Corentin Moutet, the No. 80-ranked player, will clash with Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 49).
You can watch the action on ESPN as Gasquet tries to knock off Moutet.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Moutet vs. Gasquet Matchup Info
- In the quarterfinals of Mallorca Championships on June 29, 2023 (his last match), Moutet was dropped by Adrian Mannarino 5-7, 2-6.
- In his most recent match on June 26, 2023, Gasquet was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Jordan Thompson in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships.
- Moutet hasn't gone toe to toe with Gasquet in the past five years.
Moutet vs. Gasquet Odds and Probabilities
|Corentin Moutet
|Richard Gasquet
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|46.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.