In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 80-ranked Corentin Moutet faces No. 49 Richard Gasquet.

In the Round of 128, Gasquet is the favorite against Moutet, with -190 odds compared to the underdog's +145.

Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 65.5% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Richard Gasquet +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, Moutet was eliminated by No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 5-7, 2-6, in the quarterfinals.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships, Gasquet lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Jordan Thompson.

Moutet has played 26.0 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Moutet has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 24.6 games per match.

Gasquet is averaging 24.9 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.5% of those games.

Gasquet is averaging 27.7 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Moutet and Gasquet have matched up in the last five years.

