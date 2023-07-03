Danielle Collins, the No. 52-ranked player, and Julia Grabher, the No. 58-ranked player, will meet on July 3 for a match in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Collins and Grabher go head to head.

Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Collins vs. Grabher Matchup Info

Collins is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128 at French Open.

In her most recent match on June 26, 2023, Grabher lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Collins hasn't gone toe to toe with Grabher in the past five years.

Collins vs. Grabher Odds and Probabilities

Danielle Collins Julia Grabher -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.3

