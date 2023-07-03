Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Danielle Collins, the No. 52-ranked player, and Julia Grabher, the No. 58-ranked player, will meet on July 3 for a match in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Collins and Grabher go head to head.
Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Collins vs. Grabher Matchup Info
- Collins is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128 at French Open.
- In her most recent match on June 26, 2023, Grabher lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- Collins hasn't gone toe to toe with Grabher in the past five years.
Collins vs. Grabher Odds and Probabilities
|Danielle Collins
|Julia Grabher
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|64.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.3
