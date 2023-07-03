No. 52-ranked Danielle Collins will face No. 58 Julia Grabher in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, July 3.

Collins carries -350 odds to secure a win against Grabher (+260).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 77.8% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Julia Grabher -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, French Open, Collins was defeated by No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128.

In her last match on June 26, 2023, Grabher came up short 4-6, 1-6 versus Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Collins has played 23.7 games per match in her 31 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Grabher is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.6% of those games.

In one match on grass in the past year, Grabher has averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set, winning 29.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Collins and Grabher have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.