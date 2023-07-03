The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Daria Kasatkina and Caroline Dolehide match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

You can watch along on ESPN as Kasatkina attempts to hold off Dolehide.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Kasatkina vs. Dolehide Matchup Info

Kasatkina last played on July 1, 2023 in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match finished in a 2-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 25-ranked Madison Keys .

Kasatkina was defeated by Elina Svitolina (4-6, 6-7) on June 4 in the round of 16 of her previous tournament, French Open.

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne, Dolehide was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 6-7 versus Madison Brengle.

Kasatkina hasn't gone toe to toe with Dolehide in the past five years.

Kasatkina vs. Dolehide Odds and Probabilities

Daria Kasatkina Caroline Dolehide -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.9

