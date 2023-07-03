Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Caroline Dolehide (No. 100) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 10) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.
Kasatkina is getting -700 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Dolehide (+450).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Daria Kasatkina
|Caroline Dolehide
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|65.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Trends and Insights
- Kasatkina lost 2-6, 6-7 against Madison Keys in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent match).
- In Viking International Eastbourne (her previous tournament), Dolehide was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 112-ranked Madison Brengle, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7.
- Kasatkina has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Dolehide has competed in 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. She averages 22.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Dolehide has averaged 29.5 games per match and 11.8 games per set, winning 45.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Kasatkina and Dolehide have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.