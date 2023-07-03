Caroline Dolehide (No. 100) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 10) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

Kasatkina is getting -700 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Dolehide (+450).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 87.5% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Caroline Dolehide -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.9

Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Trends and Insights

Kasatkina lost 2-6, 6-7 against Madison Keys in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent match).

In Viking International Eastbourne (her previous tournament), Dolehide was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 112-ranked Madison Brengle, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7.

Kasatkina has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Dolehide has competed in 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. She averages 22.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Dolehide has averaged 29.5 games per match and 11.8 games per set, winning 45.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Kasatkina and Dolehide have matched up in the last five years.

