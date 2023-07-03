AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where David Goffin and Nick Kyrgios will meet on Monday in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can catch the action on ESPN as Goffin attempts to take down Kyrgios.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

David Goffin vs. Nick Kyrgios Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Goffin vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Goffin lost 5-7, 5-7 versus Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 of Libema Open (his most recent match).

In his last match in the Round of 32 of MercedesCup, Kyrgios lost 5-7, 3-6 versus Yibing Wu.

Goffin and Kyrgios haven't played each other in the last five years.

Goffin vs. Kyrgios Odds and Probabilities

David Goffin Nick Kyrgios +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.