David Goffin (No. 123 ranking) will take on Nick Kyrgios (No. 33) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

Kyrgios is getting -160 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Goffin (+125).

David Goffin vs. Nick Kyrgios Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

David Goffin vs. Nick Kyrgios Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nick Kyrgios has a 61.5% chance to win.

David Goffin Nick Kyrgios +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

David Goffin vs. Nick Kyrgios Trends and Insights

Goffin most recently hit the court on June 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Libema Open, and the matchup ended in a 5-7, 5-7 defeat by No. 47-ranked Alexander Bublik .

In MercedesCup (his last tournament), Kyrgios was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 64-ranked Yibing Wu, 5-7, 3-6.

Through 37 matches over the past year (across all court types), Goffin has played 25.2 games per match (52.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.2% of them.

In his five matches on grass over the past year, Goffin has played an average of 35.8 games (54.5 in best-of-five matches).

Kyrgios has averaged 27.0 games per match (36.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 55.3% of the games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Kyrgios has averaged 31.7 games per match (33.8 in best-of-five matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

Goffin and Kyrgios have not matched up against each other since 2015.

