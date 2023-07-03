Monday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Denis Shapovalov and Radu Albot at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Shapovalov vs. Albot Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Shapovalov was eliminated by No. 22-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

Albot advanced to the Round of 128 by beating No. 134-ranked Felipe Alves 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 on Thursday.

On June 17, Albot was defeated by No. 129-ranked Andrea Vavassori, 4-6, 4-6, in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open.

Shapovalov and Albot have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Shapovalov had the leg up in their last meeting on September 29, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-2.

It's been a balanced split when Shapovalov and Albot have gone head to head, each taking two sets.

Shapovalov and Albot have played 34 total games, with Shapovalov taking 18 games and Albot being victorious in 16.

Shapovalov vs. Albot Odds and Probabilities

Denis Shapovalov Radu Albot -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

