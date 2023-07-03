Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Denis Shapovalov and Radu Albot at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Shapovalov and Albot meet.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Shapovalov vs. Albot Matchup Info
- In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Shapovalov was eliminated by No. 22-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16.
- Albot advanced to the Round of 128 by beating No. 134-ranked Felipe Alves 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 on Thursday.
- On June 17, Albot was defeated by No. 129-ranked Andrea Vavassori, 4-6, 4-6, in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open.
- Shapovalov and Albot have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Shapovalov had the leg up in their last meeting on September 29, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-2.
- It's been a balanced split when Shapovalov and Albot have gone head to head, each taking two sets.
- Shapovalov and Albot have played 34 total games, with Shapovalov taking 18 games and Albot being victorious in 16.
Shapovalov vs. Albot Odds and Probabilities
|Denis Shapovalov
|Radu Albot
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+340
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.7%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.