No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov will face No. 106 Radu Albot in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, July 3.

Shapovalov carries -500 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Albot (+340).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Denis Shapovalov has an 83.3% chance to win.

Denis Shapovalov Radu Albot -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot Trends and Insights

Shapovalov lost 2-6, 4-6 versus Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of Terra Wortmann Open (his most recent match).

Albot won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 versus Felipe Alves in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Shapovalov has played 26.8 games per match (40.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 47 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Shapovalov has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 46.4% of games.

Albot is averaging 23.2 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

In seven matches on grass in the past year, Albot has averaged 24.4 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 53.2% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Shapovalov and Albot have split 1-1. Shapovalov claimed their last battle on September 29, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-2.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Shapovalov and Albot, each taking two sets against the other.

Shapovalov has taken 18 games (52.9% win rate) against Albot, who has secured 16 games.

Albot and Shapovalov have faced off two times, and they have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.