AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Diane Parry and Harriet Dart will collide on Monday in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Diane Parry vs. Harriet Dart Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Parry vs. Dart Matchup Info

Parry came up short 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 versus Lauren Davis in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne (her last match).

In Viking International Eastbourne (her last tournament), Dart was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Parry and Dart have faced each other in the last five years.

Parry vs. Dart Odds and Probabilities

Diane Parry Harriet Dart +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

