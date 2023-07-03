In a match slated for Monday, Harriet Dart (No. 142 in rankings) will meet Diane Parry (No. 94) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Parry (+225), Dart is favored with -300 odds.

Diane Parry vs. Harriet Dart Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Diane Parry vs. Harriet Dart Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harriet Dart has a 75.0% chance to win.

Diane Parry Harriet Dart +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Diane Parry vs. Harriet Dart Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Parry was beaten by No. 47-ranked Lauren Davis, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

In Viking International Eastbourne (her previous tournament), Dart was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 3-6, 4-6.

Parry has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

Parry has played one match on grass over the past 12 months, and 24.0 games per match.

Dart has averaged 21.8 games per match through her 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.9% of the games.

Dart is averaging 22.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 10 matches on grass courts in the past year.

Parry and Dart have not matched up against each other since 2015.

