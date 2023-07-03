The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Dominik Koepfer and Oscar Otte matching up on Monday, July 3.

Dominik Koepfer vs. Oscar Otte Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Koepfer vs. Otte Matchup Info

Koepfer most recently competed on May 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of French Open, and the matchup ended in a 1-6, 1-6 loss to No. 172-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild .

Otte made it to the Round of 128 by beating No. 175-ranked Marc Polmans 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 on Thursday.

Otte was eliminated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 19, when he went down 6-7, 3-6 to Laslo Djere.

Koepfer and Otte have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the qualifying round of the 2020 ATP Cologne, Germany Men Singles, and Otte was victorious, winning 6-1, 6-2.

In 15 total games, Otte has the advantage, earning the win in 12 of them, while Koepfer has taken three.

Koepfer vs. Otte Odds and Probabilities

Dominik Koepfer Oscar Otte +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.7

