In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 230-ranked Oscar Otte against No. 86 Dominik Koepfer.

In this Round of 128 match, Otte is favored (-150) against Koepfer (+115) .

Dominik Koepfer vs. Oscar Otte Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Dominik Koepfer vs. Oscar Otte Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Oscar Otte has a 60.0% chance to win.

Dominik Koepfer Oscar Otte +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.7

Dominik Koepfer vs. Oscar Otte Trends and Insights

Koepfer came up short 1-6, 1-6 against Thiago Seyboth Wild in the qualifying round of French Open (his most recent match).

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Otte defeated No. 175-ranked Marc Polmans, winning 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5.

Koepfer has played 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.

In his one match on grass over the past 12 months, Koepfer has played an average of 22.0 games.

Otte is averaging 25.7 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.0% of those games.

In five matches on grass courts in the past year, Otte has averaged 26.0 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

In the lone match between Koepfer and Otte dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Cologne, Germany Men Singles qualifying round, Otte came out on top 6-1, 6-2.

Otte and Koepfer have matched up in two sets against each other, with Otte capturing two of them.

Otte and Koepfer have squared off in 15 total games, and Otte has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In one match between Koepfer and Otte, they have played 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

