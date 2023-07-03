The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Viktoria Kuzmova, the No. 129-ranked player, going up against Elise Mertens, the No. 28-ranked player.

You can watch on ESPN as Mertens attempts to take down Kuzmova.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Mertens vs. Kuzmova Matchup Info

Mertens is coming off a loss to No. 18-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 7-6, 3-6, 0-3, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Kuzmova will look to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory over No. 91-ranked Clara Tauson in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In her previous tournament (Libema Open) on June 17, Kuzmova went up against Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals and was eliminated 3-6, 2-6.

When these two players have matched up, Mertens has tallied two wins, while Kuzmova has zero. In their last meeting on May 28, 2023, Mertens got it done with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

In four total sets, Mertens has the upper hand, winning four of them, while Kuzmova has won zero.

Mertens and Kuzmova have gone head to head in 30 games, and it's been Mertens who has come out on top, claiming 24 of them. Kuzmova has won six games.

Mertens vs. Kuzmova Odds and Probabilities

Elise Mertens Viktoria Kuzmova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.