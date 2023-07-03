In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens meets No. 129 Viktoria Kuzmova.

With -225 odds, Mertens is the favorite against Kuzmova (+175) in this matchup.

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 69.2% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Viktoria Kuzmova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

Mertens was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 0-3 against Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (her last match).

Kuzmova eliminated Clara Tauson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Mertens has played 20.8 games per match in her 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her two matches on grass over the past year, Mertens has played an average of 24.0 games.

Kuzmova has averaged 20.8 games per match through her 33 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.

Kuzmova is averaging 19.9 games per match and 9.3 games per set in seven matches on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Mertens owns a 2-0 record versus Kuzmova. Their most recent meeting, at the French Open on May 28, 2023, was taken by Mertens 6-1, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Mertens has won four versus Kuzmova (100.0%), while Kuzmova has captured zero.

Mertens and Kuzmova have squared off in 30 total games, and Mertens has won more often, securing 24 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Mertens and Kuzmova are averaging 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

