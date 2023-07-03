Emil Ruusuvuori, the No. 45-ranked player, and Stan Wawrinka, the No. 87-ranked player, will the hit court on July 3 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can watch Wawrinka try to knock out Ruusuvuori on ESPN.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Court Surface: Grass

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Ruusuvuori vs. Wawrinka Matchup Info

Ruusuvuori last hit the court on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the matchup finished in a 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 defeat by No. 57-ranked Gregoire Barrere .

In his last match in the Round of 64 of French Open, Wawrinka lost 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Ruusuvuori and Wawrinka went head to head in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open on August 8, 2022. Ruusuvuori won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Ruusuvuori and Wawrinka have matched up for three sets, and it's been Ruusuvuori who has taken the reins, winning two of them. Wawrinka has been victorious in one set.

Ruusuvuori has bested Wawrinka in 27 total games between them, winning 15 games (55.6%) against Wawrinka's 12.

Ruusuvuori vs. Wawrinka Odds and Probabilities

Emil Ruusuvuori Stan Wawrinka -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

