In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 87-ranked Stan Wawrinka versus No. 45 Emil Ruusuvuori.

Ruusuvuori is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Wawrinka, who is +185.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 71.4% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Stan Wawrinka -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori last hit the court on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match ended in a 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 loss to No. 57-ranked Gregoire Barrere .

In French Open (his previous tournament), Wawrinka was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 108-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6.

In his 61 matches over the past year across all court types, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.1 games (38.4 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Ruusuvuori has played six matches over the past year, totaling 25.3 games per match while winning 51.3% of games.

Wawrinka is averaging 27.3 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

In the lone match between Ruusuvuori and Wawrinka dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64, Ruusuvuori was victorious 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Ruusuvuori has won two versus Wawrinka (66.7%), while Wawrinka has claimed one.

Ruusuvuori and Wawrinka have squared off in 27 total games, with Ruusuvuori winning 15 and Wawrinka capturing 12.

Ruusuvuori and Wawrinka have squared off one time, averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

