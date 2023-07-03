Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .195 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 35 games (34.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.159
|AVG
|.231
|.221
|OBP
|.296
|.317
|SLG
|.477
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|18/4
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (6-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
