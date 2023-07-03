Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.

Torres is batting .238 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Torres has picked up a hit in 57 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .236 AVG .262 .326 OBP .323 .420 SLG .403 13 XBH 12 8 HR 4 20 RBI 14 27/21 K/BB 22/14 5 SB 2

