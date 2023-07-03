Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .254 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks.

In 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has driven home a run in 13 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 15 of 36 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .216 AVG .304 .253 OBP .310 .392 SLG .536 6 XBH 6 3 HR 3 10 RBI 13 10/3 K/BB 7/1 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings