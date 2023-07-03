Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Lin Zhu, the No. 34-ranked player, matching up with Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player.
The Swiatek-Zhu matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Swiatek vs. Zhu Matchup Info
- In the of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 30, 2023, Swiatek lost her most recent match, going down - (retired) versus Lucia Bronzetti.
- Zhu is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 12-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals at Viking Classic Birmingham.
- Swiatek hasn't matched up with Zhu in the past five years.
Swiatek vs. Zhu Odds and Probabilities
|Iga Swiatek
|Lin Zhu
|-3000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1050
|+275
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|96.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|8.7%
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|66.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|33.8
