The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Lin Zhu, the No. 34-ranked player, matching up with Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player.

The Swiatek-Zhu matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Swiatek vs. Zhu Matchup Info

In the of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 30, 2023, Swiatek lost her most recent match, going down - (retired) versus Lucia Bronzetti.

Zhu is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 12-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals at Viking Classic Birmingham.

Swiatek hasn't matched up with Zhu in the past five years.

Swiatek vs. Zhu Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Lin Zhu -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.8

