Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek (No. 1 ranking) will take on Lin Zhu (No. 34) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.
In the Round of 128, Swiatek is favored over Zhu, with -3000 odds compared to the underdog's +1050.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 96.8% chance to win.
|Iga Swiatek
|Lin Zhu
|-3000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1050
|+275
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|96.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|8.7%
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|66.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|33.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights
- Swiatek is coming off a loss to Lucia Bronzetti in the at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, falling - (retired).
- Zhu is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 12-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals at Viking Classic Birmingham.
- Swiatek has played 18.1 games per match in her 70 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On grass, Swiatek has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 15.4 games per match while winning 61.0% of games.
- In her 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.
- On grass courts, Zhu has played six matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- Swiatek and Zhu have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.