Iga Swiatek (No. 1 ranking) will take on Lin Zhu (No. 34) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In the Round of 128, Swiatek is favored over Zhu, with -3000 odds compared to the underdog's +1050.

Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 96.8% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Lin Zhu -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

Swiatek is coming off a loss to Lucia Bronzetti in the at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, falling - (retired).

Zhu is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 12-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals at Viking Classic Birmingham.

Swiatek has played 18.1 games per match in her 70 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Swiatek has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 15.4 games per match while winning 61.0% of games.

In her 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Zhu has played six matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Swiatek and Zhu have not played each other since 2015.

