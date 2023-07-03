Iga Swiatek (No. 1 ranking) will take on Lin Zhu (No. 34) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In the Round of 128, Swiatek is favored over Zhu, with -3000 odds compared to the underdog's +1050.

Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Monday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 96.8% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Lin Zhu
-3000 Odds to Win Match +1050
+275 Odds to Win Tournament +35000
96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7%
26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3%
66.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

  • Swiatek is coming off a loss to Lucia Bronzetti in the at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, falling - (retired).
  • Zhu is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 12-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals at Viking Classic Birmingham.
  • Swiatek has played 18.1 games per match in her 70 matches over the past year (across all court types).
  • On grass, Swiatek has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 15.4 games per match while winning 61.0% of games.
  • In her 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.
  • On grass courts, Zhu has played six matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
  • Swiatek and Zhu have not played each other since 2015.

