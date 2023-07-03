On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .256 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 32 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (20 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 28
.232 AVG .277
.267 OBP .337
.354 SLG .404
5 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 13
9/3 K/BB 22/9
5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Wells (6-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), first in WHIP (.885), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.