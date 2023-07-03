Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jan Choinski's Round of 128 matchup in Wimbledon against Dusan Lajovic is on tap for Monday, July 3.
Lajovic's matchup with Choinski can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Choinski vs. Lajovic Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 27, 2023 (his most recent match), Choinski lost to Liam Broady 3-6, 4-6.
- In the Round of 128 of French Open on May 29, 2023, Lajovic came up short against Zhizhen Zhang, losing 1-6, 1-4 (retired).
- Choinski hasn't matched up with Lajovic in the past five years.
Choinski vs. Lajovic Odds and Probabilities
|Jan Choinski
|Dusan Lajovic
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|42.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.4
