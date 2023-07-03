Jan Choinski's Round of 128 matchup in Wimbledon against Dusan Lajovic is on tap for Monday, July 3.

Lajovic's matchup with Choinski can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Choinski vs. Lajovic Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 27, 2023 (his most recent match), Choinski lost to Liam Broady 3-6, 4-6.

In the Round of 128 of French Open on May 29, 2023, Lajovic came up short against Zhizhen Zhang, losing 1-6, 1-4 (retired).

Choinski hasn't matched up with Lajovic in the past five years.

Choinski vs. Lajovic Odds and Probabilities

Jan Choinski Dusan Lajovic +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.