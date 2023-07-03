Jan Choinski (No. 167 ranking) will face Dusan Lajovic (No. 52) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

Lajovic carries -190 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 against Choinski (+145).

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Monday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 65.5% chance to win.

Jan Choinski Dusan Lajovic
+145 Odds to Win Match -190
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 27, 2023 (his last match), Choinski lost to Liam Broady 3-6, 4-6.
  • Lajovic is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at French Open, losing 1-6, 1-4 (retired) to Zhizhen Zhang.
  • Choinski has played 10 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.3 games per match.
  • On grass, Choinski has played four matches over the past year, totaling 21.8 games per match while winning 44.8% of games.
  • In his 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Lajovic is averaging 22.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 49.6% of those games.
  • Choinski and Lajovic have not played each other since 2015.

