Jan Choinski (No. 167 ranking) will face Dusan Lajovic (No. 52) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

Lajovic carries -190 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 against Choinski (+145).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 65.5% chance to win.

Jan Choinski Dusan Lajovic +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 27, 2023 (his last match), Choinski lost to Liam Broady 3-6, 4-6.

Lajovic is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at French Open, losing 1-6, 1-4 (retired) to Zhizhen Zhang.

Choinski has played 10 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.3 games per match.

On grass, Choinski has played four matches over the past year, totaling 21.8 games per match while winning 44.8% of games.

In his 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Lajovic is averaging 22.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 49.6% of those games.

Choinski and Lajovic have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.