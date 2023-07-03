Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Jan Choinski (No. 167 ranking) will face Dusan Lajovic (No. 52) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.
Lajovic carries -190 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 against Choinski (+145).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Jan Choinski
|Dusan Lajovic
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|42.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 27, 2023 (his last match), Choinski lost to Liam Broady 3-6, 4-6.
- Lajovic is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at French Open, losing 1-6, 1-4 (retired) to Zhizhen Zhang.
- Choinski has played 10 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.3 games per match.
- On grass, Choinski has played four matches over the past year, totaling 21.8 games per match while winning 44.8% of games.
- In his 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Lajovic is averaging 22.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 49.6% of those games.
- Choinski and Lajovic have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.