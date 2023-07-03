In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player, will clash with Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ranked No. 110).

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sinner vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of Terra Wortmann Open on June 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Sinner lost to Alexander Bublik 5-7, 0-2.

In his last match in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne, Cerundolo went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Skander Mansouri.

Sinner hasn't gone toe to toe with Cerundolo in the past five years.

Sinner vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo -5000 Odds to Win Match +1150 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.0% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.2

