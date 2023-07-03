Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player, will clash with Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ranked No. 110).
Check out the Sinner-Cerundolo matchup on ESPN.
Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info
- In the quarterfinals of Terra Wortmann Open on June 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Sinner lost to Alexander Bublik 5-7, 0-2.
- In his last match in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne, Cerundolo went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Skander Mansouri.
- Sinner hasn't gone toe to toe with Cerundolo in the past five years.
Sinner vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities
|Jannik Sinner
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|-5000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1150
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|98.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|8.0%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|67.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|32.2
