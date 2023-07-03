In a match slated for Monday, Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 110 in rankings) will take on Jannik Sinner (No. 8) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 128 match against Cerundolo (+1150), Sinner is favored to win with -5000 odds.

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 98.0% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo -5000 Odds to Win Match +1150 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.0% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.2

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of Terra Wortmann Open on June 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Sinner was dropped by Alexander Bublik 5-7, 0-2.

In Viking International Eastbourne (his last tournament), Cerundolo was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 287-ranked Skander Mansouri, 4-6, 4-6.

Through 68 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sinner has played 24.3 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 56.8% of them.

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sinner has played an average of 28.1 games (42.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his 20 matches in the past year across all court types, Cerundolo is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 50.5% of those games.

In one match on grass in the past 12 months, Cerundolo has averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 40.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Sinner and Cerundolo have not competed against each other.

