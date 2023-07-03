Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Enzo Couacaud, the No. 158-ranked player, going up against Jeffrey John Wolf, the No. 46-ranked player.
ESPN will air this Wolf versus Couacaud matchup.
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Wolf vs. Couacaud Matchup Info
- Wolf last hit the court on June 29, 2023 in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 defeat by No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul .
- Couacaud reached the Round of 128 by beating No. 120-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday.
- In the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 22, Couacaud was beaten by No. 142-ranked Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-7, 2-6.
- Wolf hasn't squared off against Couacaud in the past five years.
Wolf vs. Couacaud Odds and Probabilities
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|Enzo Couacaud
|-400
|Odds to Win Match
|+290
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|80.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.7
