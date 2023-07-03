The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Enzo Couacaud, the No. 158-ranked player, going up against Jeffrey John Wolf, the No. 46-ranked player.

ESPN will air this Wolf versus Couacaud matchup.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wolf vs. Couacaud Matchup Info

Wolf last hit the court on June 29, 2023 in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 defeat by No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul .

Couacaud reached the Round of 128 by beating No. 120-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday.

In the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 22, Couacaud was beaten by No. 142-ranked Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-7, 2-6.

Wolf hasn't squared off against Couacaud in the past five years.

Wolf vs. Couacaud Odds and Probabilities

Jeffrey John Wolf Enzo Couacaud -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.