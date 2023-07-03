In a match scheduled for Monday, Enzo Couacaud (No. 158 in rankings) will meet Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

With -400 odds, Wolf is the favorite against Couacaud (+290) for this match.

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has an 80.0% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Enzo Couacaud -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud Trends and Insights

Wolf is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at Viking International Eastbourne.

Couacaud won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 versus Aleksandar Kovacevic in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Wolf has played 24.6 games per match (36.1 in best-of-five matches) in his 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Wolf has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.

Couacaud has averaged 27.5 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 15 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.5% of the games.

Couacaud is averaging 25.3 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and 12.7 games per set in three matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Wolf and Couacaud have not met on the court.

