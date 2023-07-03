The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Jessica Pegula and Lauren Davis go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

Pegula's match with Davis can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Lauren Davis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula vs. Davis Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne on June 29, 2023 (her last match), Pegula was dropped by Cori Gauff 3-6, 3-6.

In her most recent match on June 26, 2023, Davis came up short 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 versus Jodie Anna Burrage in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.

Pegula and Davis have played three times in the last five years, and Pegula has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 6-2, 7-6 win for Pegula at the Citi Open on August 2, 2019, the last time these two met on the court.

In seven total sets, Pegula has the advantage, taking the win in six of them, while Davis has taken one.

Pegula and Davis have squared off in 66 total games, with Pegula taking 39 games and Davis claiming 27.

Pegula vs. Davis Odds and Probabilities

Jessica Pegula Lauren Davis -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.