In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula meets No. 44 Lauren Davis.

In this Round of 128 match, Pegula is favored (-500) versus Davis (+340) .

Jessica Pegula vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jessica Pegula vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 83.3% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Lauren Davis -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Jessica Pegula vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne on June 29, 2023 (her most recent match), Pegula was defeated by Cori Gauff 3-6, 3-6.

Davis last played on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 128-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage.

In her 59 matches over the past year across all court types, Pegula has played an average of 21.1 games.

Pegula has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 20.5 games per match.

Davis is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Davis has played four matches and averaged 24.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Pegula owns a 3-0 record against Davis. Their last meeting was a 6-2, 7-6 win for Pegula in the Citi Open quarterfinals on August 2, 2019.

Pegula and Davis have matched up in seven sets against on another, with Pegula claiming six of them.

Pegula and Davis have squared off in 66 total games, and Pegula has won more often, securing 39 of them.

In three matches between Pegula and Davis, they have played 22.0 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

