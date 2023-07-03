Jodie Anna Burrage's Round of 128 match in Wimbledon versus Catherine McNally is on tap for Monday, July 3.

You can see McNally attempt to knock off Burrage on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Catherine McNally Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Burrage vs. McNally Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Burrage was beaten by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16.

In Viking Classic Birmingham (her most recent tournament), McNally was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 21-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7.

In the lone matchup between Burrage and McNally in the last five years, which took place in the qualifying round at US Open, McNally was the last one standing, securing the 6-3, 6-4 victory.

McNally has won two sets versus Burrage, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Burrage has won zero sets.

McNally and Burrage have matched up for 19 games, and it's been McNally who has taken the upper hand, winning 12 of them. Burrage has come out on top in seven games.

Burrage vs. McNally Odds and Probabilities

Jodie Anna Burrage Catherine McNally +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.