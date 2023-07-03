On Monday, Catherine McNally (No. 67 in the world) meets Jodie Anna Burrage (No. 108) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Compared to the underdog Burrage (+175), McNally is favored (-225) to make it to the Round of 64.

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Catherine McNally Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Catherine McNally Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Catherine McNally has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jodie Anna Burrage Catherine McNally +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Catherine McNally Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Burrage was beaten by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16.

In her last match in the Round of 16 of Viking Classic Birmingham, McNally went down 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 against Anastasia Potapova.

Through 21 matches over the past year (across all court types), Burrage has played 23.9 games per match and won 49.6% of them.

On grass, Burrage has played 10 matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 48.5% of games.

In her 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, McNally is averaging 22.9 games per match while winning 53.3% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, McNally has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 56.5% of those games.

Burrage and McNally have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the US Open qualifying round. McNally was victorious in that bout 6-3, 6-4.

McNally and Burrage have played two total sets, with McNally winning two of them and Burrage zero.

McNally has won 12 games (63.2% win rate) versus Burrage, who has secured seven games.

In one match between Burrage and McNally, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

