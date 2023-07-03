John Isner and Jaume Munar are scheduled to meet in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 3.

John Isner vs. Jaume Munar Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Isner vs. Munar Matchup Info

Isner last hit the court on May 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 loss to No. 80-ranked Nuno Borges .

In his most recent match on May 30, 2023, Munar lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-7, 1-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 128 of French Open.

Isner hasn't squared off against Munar in the past five years.

Isner vs. Munar Odds and Probabilities

John Isner Jaume Munar -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

