John Isner vs. Jaume Munar: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
John Isner and Jaume Munar are scheduled to meet in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 3.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Isner and Munar take the court.
John Isner vs. Jaume Munar Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Isner vs. Munar Matchup Info
- Isner last hit the court on May 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 loss to No. 80-ranked Nuno Borges .
- In his most recent match on May 30, 2023, Munar lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-7, 1-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 128 of French Open.
- Isner hasn't squared off against Munar in the past five years.
Isner vs. Munar Odds and Probabilities
|John Isner
|Jaume Munar
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+225
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|30.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.1
