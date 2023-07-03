In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 108-ranked Jaume Munar against No. 103 John Isner.

Compared to the underdog Munar (+225), Isner is the favorite (-300) to make it to the Round of 64.

John Isner vs. Jaume Munar Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

John Isner vs. Jaume Munar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 75.0% chance to win.

John Isner Jaume Munar -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

John Isner vs. Jaume Munar Trends and Insights

Isner was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 versus Nuno Borges in the Round of 128 of French Open (his most recent match).

In French Open (his most recent tournament), Munar was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 23-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 1-6, 6-2, 6-7, 1-6.

Isner has played 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 29.4 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches).

Isner has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 29.3 games per match.

In his 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Munar is averaging 23.4 games per match (31.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 46.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Isner and Munar have matched up in the last five years.

