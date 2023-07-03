In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Jordan Thompson, the No. 71-ranked player, will battle Brandon Nakashima (ranked No. 51).

You can watch Thompson attempt to knock out Nakashima on ESPN.

Jordan Thompson vs. Brandon Nakashima Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Thompson vs. Nakashima Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships on June 28, 2023 (his most recent match), Thompson was defeated by Feliciano Lopez 6-7, 6-1, 3-6.

Nakashima is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 91-ranked Aleksandar Vukic in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

When these two competitors have squared off, Nakashima has compiled three wins, while Thompson has one. In their last match on July 25, 2022, Nakashima got it done with a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win.

In 10 total sets, Nakashima has the upper hand, earning the win in six of them, while Thompson has taken four.

In 113 total games, Nakashima has the upper hand, winning 58 of them, while Thompson has taken 55.

Thompson vs. Nakashima Odds and Probabilities

Jordan Thompson Brandon Nakashima -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

