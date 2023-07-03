In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 71-ranked Jordan Thompson takes on No. 51 Brandon Nakashima.

With -120 odds, Nakashima is favored over Thompson (-105) for this match.

Jordan Thompson vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Brandon Nakashima -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Jordan Thompson vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

Thompson lost 6-7, 6-1, 3-6 versus Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships (his most recent match).

In his most recent match on June 26, 2023, Nakashima was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 against Aleksandar Vukic in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.

In his 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Thompson has played an average of 24.7 games (41.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 10 matches on grass over the past year, Thompson has played an average of 24.5 games.

Nakashima is averaging 25.8 games per match (32.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.3% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Nakashima has played six matches and averaged 33.3 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Nakashima has beaten Thompson three times in four matches. Nakashima took their most recent match 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 25, 2022.

In 10 total sets against each other, Nakashima has taken six, while Thompson has secured four.

Nakashima and Thompson have squared off in 113 total games, and Nakashima has won more often, capturing 58 of them.

Thompson and Nakashima have matched up four times, averaging 28.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.

