Jose Trevino -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .210.

Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), with at least two hits three times (6.4%).

In 6.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has an RBI in 10 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this year (29.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .219 AVG .200 .250 OBP .253 .329 SLG .271 4 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 4 12/3 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

