Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Kateryna Baindl, the No. 85-ranked player, will battle Leylah Annie Fernandez (ranked No. 95).
You can watch Baindl try to hold off Fernandez on ESPN.
Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Baindl vs. Fernandez Matchup Info
- In her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Baindl was beaten by No. 45-ranked Linda Noskova, 2-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32.
- Fernandez is coming off a 5-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 39-ranked Anna Blinkova in the Round of 16 at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- This is the first time that Baindl and Fernandez have competed against each other in the last five years.
Baindl vs. Fernandez Odds and Probabilities
|Kateryna Baindl
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|38.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.4
