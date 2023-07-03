In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Kateryna Baindl, the No. 85-ranked player, will battle Leylah Annie Fernandez (ranked No. 95).

You can watch Baindl try to hold off Fernandez on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Baindl vs. Fernandez Matchup Info

In her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Baindl was beaten by No. 45-ranked Linda Noskova, 2-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32.

Fernandez is coming off a 5-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 39-ranked Anna Blinkova in the Round of 16 at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

This is the first time that Baindl and Fernandez have competed against each other in the last five years.

Baindl vs. Fernandez Odds and Probabilities

Kateryna Baindl Leylah Annie Fernandez +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.