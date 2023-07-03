On Monday, Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 95 in the world) faces Kateryna Baindl (No. 85) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Fernandez is getting -400 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 over Baindl (+290).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has an 80.0% chance to win.

Kateryna Baindl Leylah Annie Fernandez +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Baindl lost 2-6, 5-7 against Linda Noskova in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her most recent match).

In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her previous tournament), Fernandez was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 39-ranked Anna Blinkova, 5-7, 2-6.

Baindl has played 30 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.

On grass, Baindl has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 43.2% of games.

Fernandez has played 34 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 50.5% of those games.

Fernandez is averaging 16.5 games per match and 8.3 games per set in two matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Baindl and Fernandez have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.