Katie Swan vs. Belinda Bencic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Katie Swan, the No. 147-ranked player, will battle Belinda Bencic (ranked No. 14).
The Swan-Bencic matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Katie Swan vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Swan vs. Bencic Matchup Info
- Swan last competed on June 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking Open Nottingham, and the match ended in a 6-2, 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 72-ranked Alize Cornet .
- In her last match in the Round of 128 of French Open, Bencic was defeated 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 versus Elina Avanesyan.
- Swan hasn't faced Bencic in the past five years.
Swan vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities
|Katie Swan
|Belinda Bencic
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|41.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.7
