In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Katie Swan, the No. 147-ranked player, will battle Belinda Bencic (ranked No. 14).

The Swan-Bencic matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Katie Swan vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Swan vs. Bencic Matchup Info

Swan last competed on June 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking Open Nottingham, and the match ended in a 6-2, 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 72-ranked Alize Cornet .

In her last match in the Round of 128 of French Open, Bencic was defeated 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 versus Elina Avanesyan.

Swan hasn't faced Bencic in the past five years.

Swan vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities

Katie Swan Belinda Bencic +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

