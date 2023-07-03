On Monday, Belinda Bencic (No. 14 in the world) meets Katie Swan (No. 147) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

With -225 odds, Bencic is favored over Swan (+170) in this matchup.

Katie Swan vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Katie Swan vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 69.2% chance to win.

Katie Swan Belinda Bencic +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Katie Swan vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

Swan was defeated 6-2, 1-6, 4-6 versus Alize Cornet in the Round of 32 of Viking Open Nottingham (her last match).

In her most recent match on May 29, 2023, Bencic was defeated 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Elina Avanesyan in the Round of 128 of French Open.

In her 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Swan has played an average of 19.7 games.

Swan has played one match on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.0 games per match.

Bencic has averaged 21.4 games per match in her 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 56.2% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Swan and Bencic have not matched up on the court.

