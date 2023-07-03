The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Katie Volynets and Caroline Garcia go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Volynets tries to hold off Garcia.

Katie Volynets vs. Caroline Garcia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Volynets vs. Garcia Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Volynets was defeated by No. 328-ranked Evgeniya Rodina, 0-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In her last match, which was slated for June 29, 2023 at Viking International Eastbourne, Garcia was eliminated against Daria Kasatkina via walkover.

This is the first time that Volynets and Garcia have faced each other in the last five years.

Volynets vs. Garcia Odds and Probabilities

Katie Volynets Caroline Garcia +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 33.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.8

