Katie Volynets vs. Caroline Garcia: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Katie Volynets and Caroline Garcia go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.
You can follow the action on ESPN as Volynets tries to hold off Garcia.
Katie Volynets vs. Caroline Garcia Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Volynets vs. Garcia Matchup Info
- In her previous tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Volynets was defeated by No. 328-ranked Evgeniya Rodina, 0-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.
- In her last match, which was slated for June 29, 2023 at Viking International Eastbourne, Garcia was eliminated against Daria Kasatkina via walkover.
- This is the first time that Volynets and Garcia have faced each other in the last five years.
Volynets vs. Garcia Odds and Probabilities
|Katie Volynets
|Caroline Garcia
|+525
|Odds to Win Match
|-900
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|16.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|90.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|33.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.8
