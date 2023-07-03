In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 125-ranked Katie Volynets takes on No. 5 Caroline Garcia.

Garcia is getting -900 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 over Volynets (+525).

Katie Volynets vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Katie Volynets vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 90.0% chance to win.

Katie Volynets Caroline Garcia +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 33.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.8

Katie Volynets vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 25, 2023 (her last match), Volynets was defeated by Evgeniya Rodina 0-6, 4-6.

Garcia most recently played on June 29, 2023 in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 2-6, 1-2 by No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Volynets has played 22.3 games per match in her 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Volynets has played four matches over the past year, totaling 18.5 games per match while winning 35.1% of games.

In her 74 matches in the past year across all court types, Garcia is averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 55.3% of those games.

On grass courts, Garcia has played seven matches and averaged 18.7 games per match and 10.9 games per set.

Volynets and Garcia have not matched up against each other since 2015.

