Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .213 with seven doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- In 53.7% of his games this year (22 of 41), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (9.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 11 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.207
|AVG
|.217
|.254
|OBP
|.260
|.431
|SLG
|.261
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th.
