The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .213 with seven doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

In 53.7% of his games this year (22 of 41), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (9.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 11 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .207 AVG .217 .254 OBP .260 .431 SLG .261 7 XBH 3 3 HR 0 10 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings