In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Laurent Lokoli, the No. 198-ranked player, will play Casper Ruud (ranked No. 4).

You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Lokoli looks to hold off Ruud.

Laurent Lokoli vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Lokoli vs. Ruud Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Lokoli took down Michael Mmoh 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6.

Lokoli was eliminated in the qualification final of his previous tournament (French Open) 5-7, 3-6 by No. 159-ranked Flavio Cobolli on May 26.

Ruud is coming off a 6-7, 3-6, 5-7 loss to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic in the finals at French Open.

This is the first time that Lokoli and Ruud have competed against each other in the last five years.

Lokoli vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Laurent Lokoli Casper Ruud +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

